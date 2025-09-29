Date Taken: 02.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.29.2025 13:07 Photo ID: 9345626 VIRIN: 250211-A-WC780-1011 Resolution: 6337x4227 Size: 1.18 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers Chorus [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.