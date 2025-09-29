Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers Chorus [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers Chorus

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elle Crowhurst 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Photo from a live performance featuring The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers Chorus. (U.S. Army Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 9345626
    VIRIN: 250211-A-WC780-1011
    Resolution: 6337x4227
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers Chorus [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo Historical Photo of past commander of The United States Army Field Band from 1946-1960. (U.S. Army Historical Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers Chorus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chorus
    US Army Field Band
    Army Music
    women in army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download