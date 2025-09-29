Photo from a live performance featuring The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers Chorus. (U.S. Army Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9345626
|VIRIN:
|250211-A-WC780-1011
|Resolution:
|6337x4227
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers Chorus [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.