    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2011

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elle Crowhurst 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Historical Photo of past commander of The United States Army Field Band from 2011-2015. (U.S. Army Historical Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).

    Date Taken: 05.09.2011
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 9345612
    VIRIN: 110509-A-WC780-1009
    Resolution: 6227x7900
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo Historical Photo of past commander of The United States Army Field Band from 1946-1960. (U.S. Army Historical Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers Chorus

    US Army Field Band
    Army Music
    Timothy Holtan
    Timothy J. Holtan

