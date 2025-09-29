Historical Photo of past commander of The United States Army Field Band from 1966-1968. (U.S. Army Historical Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).
|Date Taken:
|05.08.1966
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9345609
|VIRIN:
|660508-A-WC780-1008
|Resolution:
|9072x11592
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.