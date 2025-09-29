Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo

    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.1974

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elle Crowhurst 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Historical Photo of past commander of The United States Army Field Band from 1974-1979 (U.S. Army Historical Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).

    Historical Photo of past commander of The United States Army Field Band from 1946-1960.
    US Army Field Band
    Army Music
    Samuel J. Fricano
    Samuel Fricano

