Career Development Symposium Great Lakes All Hands Call

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 23, 2025) Assistant Commander, Navy Personnel

Command Rear Adm. Jeffrey Heames speaks during an all-hands call at Recruit

Training Command during Career Development Symposium Great Lakes, September 23, 2025. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command and Naval Station Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class George M. Bell)