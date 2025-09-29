GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 23, 2025) Navy Personnel Command Force Master
Chief Bill Houlihan speaks during an all-hands call at Recruit Training Command during Career Development Symposium Great Lakes, September 23, 2025. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command and Naval Station Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class George M. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9345212
|VIRIN:
|250923-N-ZI635-1176
|Resolution:
|2800x1867
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Career Development Symposium Great Lakes All Hands Call [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 George Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.