    Career Development Symposium Great Lakes All Hands Call

    Career Development Symposium Great Lakes All Hands Call

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class George Bell 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 23, 2025) Navy Personnel Command Force Master
    Chief Bill Houlihan speaks during an all-hands call at Recruit Training Command during Career Development Symposium Great Lakes, September 23, 2025. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command and Naval Station Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class George M. Bell)

    VIRIN: 250923-N-ZI635-1176
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Development Symposium Great Lakes All Hands Call [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 George Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

