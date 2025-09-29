Career Development Symposium Great Lakes All Hands Call

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 23, 2025) MyNavy Career Center Command Master
Chief Keith Wilkerson (left) and Commander, MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm.
Kertreck Brooks (right) speak during an all-hands call at Recruit Training Command
during Career Development Symposium Great Lakes, September 23, 2025. CDS is
hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command
and Naval Station Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
1st Class George M. Bell)
