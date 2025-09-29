Career Development Symposium Great Lakes All Hands Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 23, 2025) MyNavy Career Center Command Master

Chief Keith Wilkerson (left) and Commander, MyNavy Career Center Rear Adm.

Kertreck Brooks (right) speak during an all-hands call at Recruit Training Command

during Career Development Symposium Great Lakes, September 23, 2025. CDS is

hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command

and Naval Station Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

1st Class George M. Bell)