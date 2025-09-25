STAFFDEL Katie Magnus and Andy Scott visit Incirlik

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Katie Magnus, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee professional staff member, and Andy Scott, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee counsel member, tour the 39th Medical Group during their visit at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 26, 2025. During their tour, the staff delegation received a brief on the facility's capabilities to treat Airmen and civilians working on Incirlik Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)