STAFFDEL Katie Magnus and Andy Scott visit Incirlik

Katie Magnus, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee professional staff member, greets U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Cramer, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, during a visit at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 26, 2025. While touring Incirlik, The staff delegation received a 39th ABW mission brief and toured various facilities to gain insight on morale, welfare and quality of life of life of Incirlik Airmen and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)