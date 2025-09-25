Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STAFFDEL Katie Magnus and Andy Scott visit Incirlik [Image 3 of 5]

    STAFFDEL Katie Magnus and Andy Scott visit Incirlik

    TURKEY

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Katie Magnus, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee professional staff member, and Andy Scott, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee counsel member, tour the USO facility during their visit at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 26, 2025. The staff delegation toured several quality of life initiatives on the installation, gaining insight on the benefits they provide for members stationed at Incirlik. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 03:32
    Photo ID: 9344870
    VIRIN: 250926-F-XI961-1004
    Resolution: 6965x4643
    Size: 14.63 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

