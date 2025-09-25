STAFFDEL Katie Magnus and Andy Scott visit Incirlik

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Katie Magnus, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee professional staff member, and Andy Scott, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee counsel member, tour the USO facility during their visit at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 26, 2025. The staff delegation toured several quality of life initiatives on the installation, gaining insight on the benefits they provide for members stationed at Incirlik. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)