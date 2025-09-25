STAFFDEL Katie Magnus and Andy Scott visit Incirlik

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Katie Magnus, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee professional staff member, and Andy Scott, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee counsel member, receive a mission brief from U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Cramer, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, during a visit at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 26, 2025. The staff delegation visited Incirlik Air Base to gain insight on the base missions, quality of life programs for Airmen and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)