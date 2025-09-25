Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2025) – Peruvian navy Contralmirante Ignacio Parra, Vice Commander, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 138, listens to U.S. and partner nation military personnel briefings during a commander's update brief onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex, Virginia, during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)