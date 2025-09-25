VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 19, 2025) – Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet, and Peruvian navy Contralmirante Ignacio Parra, Vice Commander, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 138, attend a commader's update brief onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex, Virginia, during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (Portions of this image were masked for security requirements.) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)
