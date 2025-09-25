Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 19, 2025) – Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet, speaks with partner nation military onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex, Virginia, during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)