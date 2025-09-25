VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2025) – U.S. and partner nation military personnel present briefings during a commander's update brief onboard Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex, Virginia, during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9343751
|VIRIN:
|250921-N-JO245-1055
|Resolution:
|3686x2457
|Size:
|361.95 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UNITAS 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.