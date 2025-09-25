Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tellis retires after 38 years of service [Image 7 of 7]

    Tellis retires after 38 years of service

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Chris Tellis, outgoing senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Contingency Response Group, is officially retired from military service during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky., June 7, 2025. Tells is retiring after 38 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    This work, Tellis retires after 38 years of service [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tellis retires after more than 38 years of service in Air Force, Air Guard

