Tellis retires after 38 years of service

The 123rd Airlift Wing Color Guard presents the colors during a retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 7, 2025. Chief Master Sgt. Chris Tellis, the 123rd Contingency Response Group’s senior enlisted leader, is retiring after 38 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)