Tellis retires after 38 years of service

Chief Master Sgt. Chris Tellis, outgoing senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Contingency Response Group, is officially retired from military service during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky., June 7, 2025. Tells is retiring after 38 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)
Tellis retires after more than 38 years of service in Air Force, Air Guard
