Tellis retires after 38 years of service

Chief Master Sgt. Chris Tellis, right, outgoing senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Contingency Response Group, receives his certificate of retirement from Brig. Gen. Bruce Bancroft, Kentucky’s adjutant general for Air, during Tellis’ retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville Ky., June 7, 2025. Tells is retiring after 38 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)