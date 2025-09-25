Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025 [Image 6 of 8]

    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 26, 2025) — Cmdr. Jared A. Schmitt, outgoing commanding officer of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia. Schmitt was relieved by Cmdr. Anders C. Holmstrom. HM-15 conducts airborne mine countermeasures and vertical onboard delivery missions in support of fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

