NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 26, 2025) — Sailors, family members and guests attend a change of command ceremony for Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 in Norfolk, Virginia. Cmdr. Anders C. Holmstrom relieved Cmdr. Jared A. Schmitt as commanding officer. HM-15 conducts airborne mine countermeasures and vertical onboard delivery missions in support of fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9341999
|VIRIN:
|250926-N-NG136-2227
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
This work, HM-15 Change Of Command 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS