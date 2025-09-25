HM-15 Change Of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 26, 2025) — Sailors, family members and guests attend a change of command ceremony for Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 in Norfolk, Virginia. Cmdr. Anders C. Holmstrom relieved Cmdr. Jared A. Schmitt as commanding officer. HM-15 conducts airborne mine countermeasures and vertical onboard delivery missions in support of fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)