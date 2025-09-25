NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 26, 2025) — Cmdr. Anders C. Holmstrom, incoming commanding officer of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, walks down the aisle during a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia. HM-15 conducts airborne mine countermeasures and vertical onboard delivery missions in support of fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9341998
|VIRIN:
|250926-N-NG136-7136
|Resolution:
|4168x6252
|Size:
|1013.43 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
This work, HM-15 Change Of Command 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.