HM-15 Change Of Command 2025

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 26, 2025) — Cmdr. Jared A. Schmitt, outgoing commanding officer of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, and Cmdr. Anders C. Holmstrom, incoming commanding officer, salute Capt. David W. Ayotte, commodore of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, during the reading of orders at a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia. HM-15 conducts airborne mine countermeasures and vertical onboard delivery missions in support of fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)