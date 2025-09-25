Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025 [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 26, 2025) — Cmdr. Jared A. Schmitt, outgoing commanding officer of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, and Cmdr. Anders C. Holmstrom, incoming commanding officer, salute Capt. David W. Ayotte, commodore of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, during the reading of orders at a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia. HM-15 conducts airborne mine countermeasures and vertical onboard delivery missions in support of fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 9342000
    VIRIN: 250926-N-NG136-6747
    Resolution: 4848x3232
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM-15 Change Of Command 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025
    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025
    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025
    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025
    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025
    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025
    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025
    HM-15 Change Of Command 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download