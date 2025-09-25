NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 26, 2025) — Cmdr. Jared A. Schmitt, outgoing commanding officer of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, and Cmdr. Anders C. Holmstrom, incoming commanding officer, salute Capt. David W. Ayotte, commodore of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, during the reading of orders at a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia. HM-15 conducts airborne mine countermeasures and vertical onboard delivery missions in support of fleet operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9342000
|VIRIN:
|250926-N-NG136-6747
|Resolution:
|4848x3232
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
This work, HM-15 Change Of Command 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.