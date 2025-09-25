Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-N-KH255-1008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Andrea Diaz, a native of Atlanta, monitors the catapult systems aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently underway carrying out routine operations that support the Navy's commitment to readiness, innovation, and future fleet lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Stryker Cole)