    250925-N-SW048-1029 [Image 6 of 9]

    250925-N-SW048-1029

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250925-N-SW048-1029 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2025) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently underway carrying out routine operations that support the Navy’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and future fleet lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 11:24
    Photo ID: 9341778
    VIRIN: 250925-N-SW048-1029
    Resolution: 4812x3208
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, 250925-N-SW048-1029 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AIRCARFT CARRIER
    USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75)
    U.S. NAVY

