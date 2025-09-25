Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-N-SW048-1045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2025) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently underway carrying out routine operations that support the Navy’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and future fleet lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)