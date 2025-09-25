Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-N-DL824-1033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2025) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently underway carrying out routine operations that support the Navy’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and future fleet lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)