Team Mildenhall hosts POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, leads a group of Airmen during a POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. Airmen honored the lives of those missing in action by participating in a remembrance walk for those never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)