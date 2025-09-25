Team Mildenhall hosts POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pair of combat boots sit on display during the POW/MIA Remembrance Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. Members from across the installation assembled to honor more than 81,000 Americans who remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)