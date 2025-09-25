Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall hosts POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil [Image 1 of 6]

    Team Mildenhall hosts POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A pair of combat boots sit on display during the POW/MIA Remembrance Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. Members from across the installation assembled to honor more than 81,000 Americans who remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    This work, Team Mildenhall hosts POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

