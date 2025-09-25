Team Mildenhall hosts POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, gives opening remarks at the POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The annual ceremony is a reminder that the sacrifices of our nation's missing service members will never be forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)