    Team Mildenhall hosts POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil [Image 2 of 6]

    Team Mildenhall hosts POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Team Mildenhall Airmen render a salute during the POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil opening ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. Airmen honored the lives of those missing in action by participating in a remembrance walk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 03:18
    Photo ID: 9341078
    VIRIN: 250918-F-KM921-1061
    Resolution: 5219x3472
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    #USAFE #TeamMildenhall #POWMIA #Remember

