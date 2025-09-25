The Navy Band Commodores present educational clinic at North Salinas High School

250925-N-PG545-1193, Salinas, Calif. (September 25, 2025) Musician 1st Class Thomas Eby, from Glendale, Arizona, leads an educational clinic at North Salinas High School in Salinas, California.
In addition to their performance at the prestigious Monterey Jazz Festival, the U.S. Navy Commodores presented two educational clinics and performed at the Naval Post Graduate School Graduation in Monterey, California.
(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|09.25.2025
|09.26.2025 01:26
|9340960
|250925-N-PQ545-1193
|7682x5121
|11.31 MB
|SALINAS, CALIFORNIA, US
|GLENDALE, ARIZONA, US
|2
|0
