    The Navy Band Commodores present educational clinic at North Salinas High School [Image 4 of 6]

    The Navy Band Commodores present educational clinic at North Salinas High School

    SALINAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250925-N-PG545-1115, Salinas, Calif. (September 25, 2025) Musician 1st Class Amanda Ballantine, from Indianapolis, Indiana, interacts with students during a U.S. Navy Band Commodores educational clinic at North Salinas High School in Salinas, California.
    In addition to their performance at the prestigious Monterey Jazz Festival, the Commodores presented two educational clinics and performed at the Naval Post Graduate School Graduation in Monterey, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 01:26
    Photo ID: 9340958
    VIRIN: 250925-N-PQ545-1115
    Resolution: 7663x5109
    Size: 10.14 MB
    Location: SALINAS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    education outreach
    navy250
    music
    jazz
    navy band

