The Navy Band Commodores present educational clinic at North Salinas High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-N-PG545-1020, Salinas, Calif. (September 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Band Commodores present an educational clinic at North Salinas High School in Salinas, California.

In addition to their performance at the prestigious Monterey Jazz Festival, the Commodores presented two educational clinics, connecting with the future generation of musicians, and performed at the Naval Post Graduate School Graduation in Monterey, California.

(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)