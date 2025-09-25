250925-N-PG545-1047, Salinas, Calif. (September 25, 2025) Musician 1st Class Ryan Hanseler, from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores during an educational clinic at North Salinas High School in Salinas, California.
In addition to their performance at the prestigious Monterey Jazz Festival, the Commodores presented two educational clinics, connecting with the future generation of musicians, and performed at the Naval Post Graduate School Graduation in Monterey, California.
(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 01:26
|Photo ID:
|9340956
|VIRIN:
|250925-N-PQ545-1047
|Resolution:
|7314x4876
|Size:
|10.6 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Navy Band Commodores present educational clinic at North Salinas High School [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.