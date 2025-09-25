CFAS Hosts Blood Drive

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Megumi Urakou and Haruka Mutou, Japanese Red Cross Society volunteers, draw blood from Jessica Fontaine and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez during a blood drive at CFAS, in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. The joint Japanese Red Cross Society and American Red Cross blood drive collected blood donations that meet the needs of hospitals and patients, ensuring a reliable and safe blood supply during a medical emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)