    CFAS Hosts Blood Drive [Image 3 of 8]

    CFAS Hosts Blood Drive

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Kenketsu-chan and Jing Comia visit staff and patients at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo during a blood drive at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. The joint Japanese Red Cross Society and American Red Cross blood drive collected blood donations that meet the needs of hospitals and patients, ensuring a reliable and safe blood supply during a medical emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

