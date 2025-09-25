CFAS Hosts Blood Drive

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

American and Japanese Red Cross Society volunteers check in blood donors during a blood drive at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. The joint Japanese Red Cross Society and American Red Cross blood drive collected blood donations that meet the needs of hospitals and patients, ensuring a reliable and safe blood supply during a medical emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)