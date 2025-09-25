CFAS Hosts Blood Drive

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Megumi Urakou, a Japanese Red Cross Society volunteer, draws blood from Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities (CFAS), during a blood drive at CFAS, in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. The joint Japanese Red Cross Society and American Red Cross blood drive collected blood donations that meet the needs of hospitals and patients, ensuring a reliable and safe blood supply during a medical emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)