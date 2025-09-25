Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Kevin Basik, guest speaker, mentors U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing and military spouses during a leadership summit at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 23, 2025. Basik spoke about methods to strengthen leadership and enhance mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)