Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Dr. Kevin Basik, guest speaker, mentors U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing and military spouses during a leadership summit at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 23, 2025. Basik spoke about methods to strengthen leadership and enhance mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 18:39
    Photo ID: 9340259
    VIRIN: 250923-F-RX751-1178
    Resolution: 5647x3176
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit
    Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit
    Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit
    Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit
    Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit
    Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit
    Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership Summit
    readiness
    Guest Speaker
    60th AMW
    Leadership
    Kevin Basik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download