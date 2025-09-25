Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit

Dr. Kevin Basik, guest speaker, mentors U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing and military spouses during a leadership summit at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 23, 2025. Basik encouraged attendees to lead with integrity, foster trust and work to inspire those around them to strengthen mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9340257
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-RX751-1421
|Resolution:
|6004x3377
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
