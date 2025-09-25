Travis Airmen attend 60th AMW Leadership Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing take notes during a leadership summit at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 23, 2025. Dr. Kevin Basik, guest speaker, encouraged Airmen and military spouses to lead with integrity, foster trust and work to inspire those around them to strengthen mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)