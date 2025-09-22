USS Devastator Conducts Decommissioning Ceremony

250925-A-OI911-1048 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 25, 2025) U.S. Sailors man the rails of the
Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11) during a decommissioning
ceremony for the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) in
Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 25. The recently decommissioned Avenger-class mine
countermeasures ships USS Sentry (MCM 3), USS Dextrous (MCM 13) and USS Gladiator
(MCM 11), and their crews, were recognized during the final decommissioning ceremony for
USS Devastator (MCM 6) on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, following nearly 40 years of
active service. (Official U.S. Army photo)
