    USS Devastator Conducts Decommissioning Ceremony

    USS Devastator Conducts Decommissioning Ceremony

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hans Williams 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250925-A-OI911-1053 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 25, 2025) U.S. Sailors man the rails of the
    Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11) during a decommissioning
    ceremony for the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) in
    Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 25 The recently decommissioned Avenger-class mine
    countermeasures ships USS Sentry (MCM 3), USS Dextrous (MCM 13) and USS Gladiator
    (MCM 11), and their crews, were recognized during the final decommissioning ceremony for
    USS Devastator (MCM 6) on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, following nearly 40 years of
    active service. (Official U.S. Army photo)

    by SGT Hans Williams

