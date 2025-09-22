USS Devastator Conducts Decommissioning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250925-A-OI911-1072 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alex Turner, commanding officer , Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6), shares remarks during a decommissioning ceremony for the ship in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 25. The recently decommissioned Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships USS Sentry (MCM 3), USS Dextrous (MCM 13) and USS Gladiator (MCM 11), and their crews, were also recognized during the final decommissioning ceremony for USS Devastator (MCM 6) on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, following nearly 40 years of active service. (Official U.S. Army photo)