USS Devastator Conducts Decommissioning Ceremony

250925-A-OI911-1027 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 25, 2025) U.S. Sailors man the rails of the

Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11) during a decommissioning

ceremony for the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) in

Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 25. The recently decommissioned Avenger-class mine

countermeasures ships USS Sentry (MCM 3), USS Dextrous (MCM 13) and USS Gladiator

(MCM 11), and their crews, were recognized during the final decommissioning ceremony for

USS Devastator (MCM 6) on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, following nearly 40 years of

active service. (Official U.S. Army photo)