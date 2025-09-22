Holloman Leadership Participates in Fire Station Hands on Holloman Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, right, operates a crash engine firetruck, with guidance from U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Sandoval, a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, during a Hands-on-Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Members of the 49th CES instructed Ethridge on how to use fire equipment as a way to display readiness and job knowledge to 49th Wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)