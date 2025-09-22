Holloman Leadership Participates in Fire Station Hands on Holloman Event

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, right, operates a crash engine firetruck, with guidance from U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Sandoval, a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, during a Hands-on-Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Members of the 49th CES instructed Ethridge on how to use fire equipment as a way to display readiness and job knowledge to 49th Wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 16:15
|Photo ID:
|9337735
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-AS732-1199
|Resolution:
|6959x4971
|Size:
|11.49 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
