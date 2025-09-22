Holloman Leadership Participates in Fire Station Hands on Holloman Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, right, operates a fire hose during a Hands-on-Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Ethridge performed a variety of firefighting tasks to learn how 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters stay prepared for 24/7 response to incidents on base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)