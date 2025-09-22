Holloman Leadership Participates in Fire Station Hands on Holloman Event

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, right, operates a fire hose during a Hands-on-Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Ethridge performed a variety of firefighting tasks to learn how 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters stay prepared for 24/7 response to incidents on base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)
Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 16:15
Photo ID:
|9337734
VIRIN:
|250910-F-AS732-1165
Resolution:
|3463x2304
Size:
|2 MB
Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|1
