    Holloman Leadership Participates in Fire Station Hands on Holloman Event [Image 1 of 7]

    Holloman Leadership Participates in Fire Station Hands on Holloman Event

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Negron-Santos, 49th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter apprentice, right, explains firefighting equipment to U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a Hands-on-Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Holloman leadership toured Firehouse 1, learning from airmen about the daily tasks they must perform. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 16:15
    Photo ID: 9337720
    VIRIN: 250910-F-AS732-1053
    Resolution: 4337x3401
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, Holloman Leadership Participates in Fire Station Hands on Holloman Event [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman Air Force Base
    leadership
    new mexico
    fire station

