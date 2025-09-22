Holloman Leadership Participates in Fire Station Hands on Holloman Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Negron-Santos, 49th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter apprentice, right, explains firefighting equipment to U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a Hands-on-Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Holloman leadership toured Firehouse 1, learning from airmen about the daily tasks they must perform. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)